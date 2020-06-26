All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:48 AM

9445 N 94th Place

9445 N 94th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9445 N 94th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely two bedroom furnished unit in newer Village 3. Interior location far from any street noises. Lower 2 BR with carport right outside the door. All the furnishings make living easy for you. Large flat screen TV and DVR in LR and flat screen in Master. Computer desk. New laminate floor in great room. Bedrooms are newly carpeted. King in master, queen and twin in second BR. Quiet covered patio on greenbelt. Pool just steps away. Don't miss this bit of heaven. Next avail is 7/27/19 to 1/5/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9445 N 94th Place have any available units?
9445 N 94th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9445 N 94th Place have?
Some of 9445 N 94th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9445 N 94th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9445 N 94th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9445 N 94th Place pet-friendly?
No, 9445 N 94th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9445 N 94th Place offer parking?
Yes, 9445 N 94th Place offers parking.
Does 9445 N 94th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9445 N 94th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9445 N 94th Place have a pool?
Yes, 9445 N 94th Place has a pool.
Does 9445 N 94th Place have accessible units?
No, 9445 N 94th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9445 N 94th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9445 N 94th Place has units with dishwashers.
