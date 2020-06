9435 E Purdue Avenue E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

GORGEOUS END UNIT BACKING THE EXPANSIVE GREENBELT. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED WITH HD TV'S,AREA FOR LAPTOP & A RICH TUSCAN DECOR MAKES THIS ONE LUXURIOUS RENTAL. NEW HARDWOOD & TILE FLOORS,EXTENSIVE TILE BACK SPLASHES, FULL BED IN GUEST RM - THE REST OF THE UNIT IS JUST AS LUXURIOUS.UNRESTRICTED VIEW OF THE GREENBELT, JOGGING PATH AND MOUNTAINS. ASSIGNED, COVERED PARKING IN FRONTOF UNIT. JUST A FEW STEPS TOT HE LARGEST HEATED POOL/SPA & BBQ'S IN ALL OF THE VILLAGES. CLOSE TOALL KINDS OF SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, HOSPITAL, POLICE, FIRE DEPT, STARBUCKS, DRY CLEANERS, GROCERY, YOUNAME IT. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH! Wi-Fi INTERNET ACCESS AVAILABLE AT $50 MO. NO PETS OR SMOKING.