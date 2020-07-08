9431 E Jenan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This originally was a 3 bedroom. The 2 smaller bedrooms were converted into a single larger bedroom. The owner has installed French doors to the entrance to the formal living room, which could then serve as an office or 3rd bedroom. The home has been completely re-done and is beautiful inside, as well as the outside patio area. Home has an extended family room by incorporating the original covered patio area and making it part of the living area. This is a really unique one-of-a-kind Scottsdale Vista that will go very quickly.