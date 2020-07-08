All apartments in Scottsdale
9431 E Jenan Drive
9431 E Jenan Drive

9431 East Jenan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9431 East Jenan Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This originally was a 3 bedroom. The 2 smaller bedrooms were converted into a single larger bedroom. The owner has installed French doors to the entrance to the formal living room, which could then serve as an office or 3rd bedroom. The home has been completely re-done and is beautiful inside, as well as the outside patio area. Home has an extended family room by incorporating the original covered patio area and making it part of the living area. This is a really unique one-of-a-kind Scottsdale Vista that will go very quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 E Jenan Drive have any available units?
9431 E Jenan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9431 E Jenan Drive have?
Some of 9431 E Jenan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9431 E Jenan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9431 E Jenan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 E Jenan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9431 E Jenan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9431 E Jenan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9431 E Jenan Drive offers parking.
Does 9431 E Jenan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9431 E Jenan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 E Jenan Drive have a pool?
No, 9431 E Jenan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9431 E Jenan Drive have accessible units?
No, 9431 E Jenan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 E Jenan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9431 E Jenan Drive has units with dishwashers.

