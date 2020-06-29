All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9427 East Trailside View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9427 East Trailside View
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

9427 East Trailside View

9427 East Trailside View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
DC Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9427 East Trailside View, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2 story home located in a gated DC Ranch community. 3 Bedroom and 3 1/2 Bath + LOFT home. Stunning kitchen offers granite countertops, gorgeous wood cabinets with stainless appliances, the spacious living room has a custom entertainment unit with surround sound/speakers throughout. Huge master suite on the 1st floor with an incredible master bathroom that flaunts a travertine walk-in shower, hurricane glass, and imported Italian mosaic tile. Upstairs bedrooms have their own bathrooms; one w/ a walk-out balcony & impressive view! Interior courtyard has custom canterra stone and fireplace. Beautiful Community park is just a short stroll away. The property has views of McDowell & Pinnacle Peak Mountains. Fitness center, community swimming pool, tennis & pickleball courts at Desert Camp community center. This home is a quick walk or bike-ride away from the Homestead Community Center, which offers sports courts, a playground, a splash fountain, event facilities, a demonstration kitchen, and the Homestead Playhouse community theater. Close to Golf, Restaurants, Shopping, hiking and all the amenities, North Scottsdale has to offer. The owner may consider pets, contact leasing office for approval.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9427 East Trailside View have any available units?
9427 East Trailside View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9427 East Trailside View have?
Some of 9427 East Trailside View's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9427 East Trailside View currently offering any rent specials?
9427 East Trailside View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9427 East Trailside View pet-friendly?
Yes, 9427 East Trailside View is pet friendly.
Does 9427 East Trailside View offer parking?
No, 9427 East Trailside View does not offer parking.
Does 9427 East Trailside View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9427 East Trailside View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9427 East Trailside View have a pool?
Yes, 9427 East Trailside View has a pool.
Does 9427 East Trailside View have accessible units?
No, 9427 East Trailside View does not have accessible units.
Does 9427 East Trailside View have units with dishwashers?
No, 9427 East Trailside View does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College