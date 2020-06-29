9427 East Trailside View

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 2 story home located in a gated DC Ranch community. 3 Bedroom and 3 1/2 Bath + LOFT home. Stunning kitchen offers granite countertops, gorgeous wood cabinets with stainless appliances, the spacious living room has a custom entertainment unit with surround sound/speakers throughout. Huge master suite on the 1st floor with an incredible master bathroom that flaunts a travertine walk-in shower, hurricane glass, and imported Italian mosaic tile. Upstairs bedrooms have their own bathrooms; one w/ a walk-out balcony & impressive view! Interior courtyard has custom canterra stone and fireplace. Beautiful Community park is just a short stroll away. The property has views of McDowell & Pinnacle Peak Mountains. Fitness center, community swimming pool, tennis & pickleball courts at Desert Camp community center. This home is a quick walk or bike-ride away from the Homestead Community Center, which offers sports courts, a playground, a splash fountain, event facilities, a demonstration kitchen, and the Homestead Playhouse community theater. Close to Golf, Restaurants, Shopping, hiking and all the amenities, North Scottsdale has to offer. The owner may consider pets, contact leasing office for approval.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



