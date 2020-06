Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Nicely appointed patio home with exceptional updates that include light bamboo flooring, updated kitchen, open and bright floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a private patio. home is located in community that offers access to walking path, community poo and spa. Located near shopping, close to downtown and easy access to 101! 1st and last month's rent + all deposits & fees required 30 days prior to occupancy during high season. Low season rate does not include utilities.