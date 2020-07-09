All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102

935 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

935 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Bed 2 Bath - This 2 bed 2 bath is the one you have been waiting for! This upstairs unit has everything you need! This unit has 2 full baths for each room! The perfect kitchen with everything you would need! This unit also comes with a garage as well which is located right at the bottom of the stairs! Washer and dryer in the garage and your only 50 yards from the beautiful community pool! To see this unit today call Robert at 480-254-7106.

(RLNE5687471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 have any available units?
935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 have?
Some of 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College