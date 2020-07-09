2 Bed 2 Bath - This 2 bed 2 bath is the one you have been waiting for! This upstairs unit has everything you need! This unit has 2 full baths for each room! The perfect kitchen with everything you would need! This unit also comes with a garage as well which is located right at the bottom of the stairs! Washer and dryer in the garage and your only 50 yards from the beautiful community pool! To see this unit today call Robert at 480-254-7106.
(RLNE5687471)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 have any available units?
935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 have?
Some of 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.