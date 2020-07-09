935 N Granite Reef Rd Unit 102

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 Bed 2 Bath - This 2 bed 2 bath is the one you have been waiting for! This upstairs unit has everything you need! This unit has 2 full baths for each room! The perfect kitchen with everything you would need! This unit also comes with a garage as well which is located right at the bottom of the stairs! Washer and dryer in the garage and your only 50 yards from the beautiful community pool! To see this unit today call Robert at 480-254-7106.



(RLNE5687471)