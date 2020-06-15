All apartments in Scottsdale
9345 N 92nd Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9345 N 92nd Street

9345 North 92nd Street · (480) 734-3334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9345 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely and like new! This fully furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo has just been newly updated for you! Available for off season months only, it has large living and dining area, fully equipped granite kitchen, and is ready for your time in AZ. Full size washer/dryer, Queen in master, walk in shower in master bath. Twins in guest room can be king - linens provided for both. Near all that Scottsdale has to offer in the Shea corridor. Across the way from one of the community pools and spas. Come see this wonderful condo today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9345 N 92nd Street have any available units?
9345 N 92nd Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9345 N 92nd Street have?
Some of 9345 N 92nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9345 N 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
9345 N 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9345 N 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 9345 N 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9345 N 92nd Street offer parking?
No, 9345 N 92nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 9345 N 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9345 N 92nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9345 N 92nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 9345 N 92nd Street has a pool.
Does 9345 N 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 9345 N 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9345 N 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9345 N 92nd Street has units with dishwashers.
