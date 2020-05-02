9323 E Lupine Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/638deca040 ---- This is a Solar Energy Home! You will love this 4 bed 2 bath split floorplan home with pebble-tech Pool! The back yard has covered patio with ceiling fans plus pool house studio Kitchen was recently remodeled and updated with wood plank tile flooring , and stainless steel appliances. The master is spacious and comfortable and includes a jetted tub with tile surround. Plantation Shutters, and blinds throughout. Washer and Dryer. . Great location and home in Scottsdale Vista, near Cactus and 101 .STATUS: OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE RESIDEN PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: North Scottsdale, near the Loop 101 / Cactus, close drive to shopping, dining, and entertainment FLOORING: Carpet, Wood plank tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Oven/ Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/ Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1980 YARD: Desert front, Desert Back with Pool Additional Amenities: Jetted Tub in master, Wood look tile, Granite in Kitchen, Pool and Pool House/Studio Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet, and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



