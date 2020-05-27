9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfectly located CLEAN and completely updated home in North Scottsdale! New Kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, island,SS appliances and 20 inch tile. The family room is spacious with vaulted ceilings, and french doors which lead to a convertible Arizona room. Open it up like a patio, or keep it closed and turn on the air conditioner! The backyard is fantastic - no big boring rock yard here! Large patio of pavers and artificial grass make a great space for relaxing or entertaining. This is a well cared for home on a quiet street and easy access to everything North Scottsdale. Washer/Dryer/Fridge and landscaping service all included. 14 month minimum lease