Scottsdale, AZ
9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane

9321 East Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9321 East Caribbean Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfectly located CLEAN and completely updated home in North Scottsdale! New Kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, island,SS appliances and 20 inch tile. The family room is spacious with vaulted ceilings, and french doors which lead to a convertible Arizona room. Open it up like a patio, or keep it closed and turn on the air conditioner! The backyard is fantastic - no big boring rock yard here! Large patio of pavers and artificial grass make a great space for relaxing or entertaining. This is a well cared for home on a quiet street and easy access to everything North Scottsdale. Washer/Dryer/Fridge and landscaping service all included. 14 month minimum lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane offers parking.
Does 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane have a pool?
No, 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 E CARIBBEAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
