9319 N 110th St

Excellent Scottsdale Ranch location, UNFURNISHED, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, oversized 3 car garage with formal living and dining rooms, family room, eat-in kitchen, oversized laundry room, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures. Huge covered patio overlooking sparkling pool and grassy yard in the rear and a private front patio with pass through kitchen for the beautiful days when you want to extend your kitchen and family eating area to the outside! Gas heat and hot water along 2 new A/C systems in 2016 are just a bonus to make this home energy efficient. Landscaping and pool service included in rent. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!