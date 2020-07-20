All apartments in Scottsdale
9319 N 110th St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

9319 N 110th St

9319 North 110th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9319 North 110th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Scottsdale Ranch location, UNFURNISHED, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, oversized 3 car garage with formal living and dining rooms, family room, eat-in kitchen, oversized laundry room, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures. Huge covered patio overlooking sparkling pool and grassy yard in the rear and a private front patio with pass through kitchen for the beautiful days when you want to extend your kitchen and family eating area to the outside! Gas heat and hot water along 2 new A/C systems in 2016 are just a bonus to make this home energy efficient. Landscaping and pool service included in rent. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9319 N 110th St have any available units?
9319 N 110th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9319 N 110th St have?
Some of 9319 N 110th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9319 N 110th St currently offering any rent specials?
9319 N 110th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9319 N 110th St pet-friendly?
No, 9319 N 110th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9319 N 110th St offer parking?
Yes, 9319 N 110th St offers parking.
Does 9319 N 110th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9319 N 110th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9319 N 110th St have a pool?
Yes, 9319 N 110th St has a pool.
Does 9319 N 110th St have accessible units?
No, 9319 N 110th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9319 N 110th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9319 N 110th St has units with dishwashers.
