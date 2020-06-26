9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home for rent in a great Scottsdale location! Bright. open concept floor plan with tile flooring in the high traffic areas, plush carpet, formal living and dining rooms plus a great room! The kitchen is spacious with loads of cabinetry, granite counter-tops, pendant lighting, and stainless steel appliances in a chefs style kitchen. Large room on lower level with a full bathroom, well sized secondary bedrooms upstairs, and an oversized master suite with large walk-in closet and full en-suite that features a separate shower, tub and dual sinks. Upstairs laundry room is convenient and the backyard is fully landscaped with low maintenance desert design, small grass area and extended paver patio. Call today for a private showing.