Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:24 AM

9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive

9302 East Horseshoe Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9302 East Horseshoe Bend Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home for rent in a great Scottsdale location! Bright. open concept floor plan with tile flooring in the high traffic areas, plush carpet, formal living and dining rooms plus a great room! The kitchen is spacious with loads of cabinetry, granite counter-tops, pendant lighting, and stainless steel appliances in a chefs style kitchen. Large room on lower level with a full bathroom, well sized secondary bedrooms upstairs, and an oversized master suite with large walk-in closet and full en-suite that features a separate shower, tub and dual sinks. Upstairs laundry room is convenient and the backyard is fully landscaped with low maintenance desert design, small grass area and extended paver patio. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive have any available units?
9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive have?
Some of 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive offers parking.
Does 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive have a pool?
No, 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive have accessible units?
No, 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9302 E HORSESHOE BEND Drive has units with dishwashers.
