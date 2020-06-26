9252 E SANDS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful views surround this 4 bed/3.5 bath custom contemporary home with fine architectural details. Concrete floors (just refinished!), glass block, granite and Corian counters, stainless appliances and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling details incl. exposed duct work in kitchen. Modern flowing floor plan with all living areas except Master on main floor. Glass block tower leads to romantic, secluded Master suite sanctuary with dramatic city light views, heated pebbletec pool, BBQ, play area, front & back fire pits. Desirable location on over an acre in Pinnacle Peak Vistas III. Pool Service and Landscape Maintenance included. Interior newly painted neutral colors!