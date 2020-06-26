All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9252 E SANDS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9252 E SANDS Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

9252 E SANDS Drive

9252 East Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9252 East Sands Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful views surround this 4 bed/3.5 bath custom contemporary home with fine architectural details. Concrete floors (just refinished!), glass block, granite and Corian counters, stainless appliances and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling details incl. exposed duct work in kitchen. Modern flowing floor plan with all living areas except Master on main floor. Glass block tower leads to romantic, secluded Master suite sanctuary with dramatic city light views, heated pebbletec pool, BBQ, play area, front & back fire pits. Desirable location on over an acre in Pinnacle Peak Vistas III. Pool Service and Landscape Maintenance included. Interior newly painted neutral colors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9252 E SANDS Drive have any available units?
9252 E SANDS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9252 E SANDS Drive have?
Some of 9252 E SANDS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9252 E SANDS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9252 E SANDS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9252 E SANDS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9252 E SANDS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9252 E SANDS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9252 E SANDS Drive offers parking.
Does 9252 E SANDS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9252 E SANDS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9252 E SANDS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9252 E SANDS Drive has a pool.
Does 9252 E SANDS Drive have accessible units?
No, 9252 E SANDS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9252 E SANDS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9252 E SANDS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College