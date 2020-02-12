9251 E HILLERY Way

Amenities
Not your average rental! North Scottsdale neighborhood with easy access to the 101. Walk to parks, dog parks, grocery stores & restaurants like AJ's, Safeway, Starbucks, Hash Kitchen & Pita Jungle. Open kitchen with farmhouse sink, concrete countertops & breakfast bar. Main living area overlooks refinished pool with water feature. Split floorpan and private entrance master retreat. Master bath offers a clawfoot tub, custom Burdette cabinetry, Restoration Hardware double vanity and marble tile. 3rd bedroom has a large bay window and makes a great office! Nest thermostat & Ring doorbell. Monthly pool service, quarterly landscape & pest control included. No mgmt co to deal with, Owner/Agent. To help flatten the curve, we will be appointment only for showings beginning 4/1/20.