9251 E HILLERY Way
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

9251 E HILLERY Way

9251 East Hillery Way · No Longer Available
Location

9251 East Hillery Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Not your average rental! North Scottsdale neighborhood with easy access to the 101. Walk to parks, dog parks, grocery stores & restaurants like AJ's, Safeway, Starbucks, Hash Kitchen & Pita Jungle. Open kitchen with farmhouse sink, concrete countertops & breakfast bar. Main living area overlooks refinished pool with water feature. Split floorpan and private entrance master retreat. Master bath offers a clawfoot tub, custom Burdette cabinetry, Restoration Hardware double vanity and marble tile. 3rd bedroom has a large bay window and makes a great office! Nest thermostat & Ring doorbell. Monthly pool service, quarterly landscape & pest control included. No mgmt co to deal with, Owner/Agent. To help flatten the curve, we will be appointment only for showings beginning 4/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9251 E HILLERY Way have any available units?
9251 E HILLERY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9251 E HILLERY Way have?
Some of 9251 E HILLERY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9251 E HILLERY Way currently offering any rent specials?
9251 E HILLERY Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9251 E HILLERY Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9251 E HILLERY Way is pet friendly.
Does 9251 E HILLERY Way offer parking?
Yes, 9251 E HILLERY Way does offer parking.
Does 9251 E HILLERY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9251 E HILLERY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9251 E HILLERY Way have a pool?
Yes, 9251 E HILLERY Way has a pool.
Does 9251 E HILLERY Way have accessible units?
No, 9251 E HILLERY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9251 E HILLERY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9251 E HILLERY Way has units with dishwashers.
