Scottsdale, AZ
9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:17 PM

9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane

9223 East Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9223 East Caribbean Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a gorgeous inside & out highly upgraded home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. House is on large cul-de-sac lot, near shopping mallsand convenient to loop 101. Custom paint, plantation shutters, upgraded tiles and new carpet throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New Washer, Microwave and HVAC unit. There is lot of storage space in garage and throughout home. Backyard is nicely maintained with mature trees. House is in great schooldistrict. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are staying. This house has it all, don't miss this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane offers parking.
Does 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane have a pool?
No, 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
