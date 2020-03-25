9223 E CARIBBEAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a gorgeous inside & out highly upgraded home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. House is on large cul-de-sac lot, near shopping mallsand convenient to loop 101. Custom paint, plantation shutters, upgraded tiles and new carpet throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New Washer, Microwave and HVAC unit. There is lot of storage space in garage and throughout home. Backyard is nicely maintained with mature trees. House is in great schooldistrict. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are staying. This house has it all, don't miss this listing.