Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

92 Forty Scottsdale

9240 E Redfield Rd · (480) 452-1030
Location

9240 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 92 Forty Scottsdale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our neighbors happy to call Las Hadas home. Meticulously groomed grounds, open concept amenities, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Our primer location is the definition of convenient. Located moments from the loop 101, shopping, restaurants, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-950 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Forty Scottsdale have any available units?
92 Forty Scottsdale has 4 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Forty Scottsdale have?
Some of 92 Forty Scottsdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Forty Scottsdale currently offering any rent specials?
92 Forty Scottsdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Forty Scottsdale pet-friendly?
No, 92 Forty Scottsdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 92 Forty Scottsdale offer parking?
Yes, 92 Forty Scottsdale offers parking.
Does 92 Forty Scottsdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Forty Scottsdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Forty Scottsdale have a pool?
Yes, 92 Forty Scottsdale has a pool.
Does 92 Forty Scottsdale have accessible units?
Yes, 92 Forty Scottsdale has accessible units.
Does 92 Forty Scottsdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Forty Scottsdale has units with dishwashers.
