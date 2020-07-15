92 Forty Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool accessible parking bbq/grill business center clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community

From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our neighbors happy to call Las Hadas home. Meticulously groomed grounds, open concept amenities, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Our primer location is the definition of convenient. Located moments from the loop 101, shopping, restaurants, and so much more.