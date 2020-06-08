9175 E SIESTA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Location, Location! Cute, single level, lock & leave home! North Scottsdale living at a lower price! Minutes away from Village Health Club, Gateway Trail, Market Street restaurants, Country Club and Grayhawk Golf Club! Open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, new Stainless Steel appliances, $13k master walk-in shower, and freshly painted! Located in serene and matured landscaped neighborhood, just minutes from the 101 freeway for easy commuting. Scottsdale School District Community recreational amenities abound; Playground, tennis ect! Two car attached garage with sun screens, front and back desert landscaping for easy maintenance! You just enjoy Arizona living! Will you hike, golf, shop, dine, or relax today? Your choice!