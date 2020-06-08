All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

9175 E SIESTA Lane

9175 East Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9175 East Siesta Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Location, Location! Cute, single level, lock & leave home! North Scottsdale living at a lower price! Minutes away from Village Health Club, Gateway Trail, Market Street restaurants, Country Club and Grayhawk Golf Club! Open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, new Stainless Steel appliances, $13k master walk-in shower, and freshly painted! Located in serene and matured landscaped neighborhood, just minutes from the 101 freeway for easy commuting. Scottsdale School District Community recreational amenities abound; Playground, tennis ect! Two car attached garage with sun screens, front and back desert landscaping for easy maintenance! You just enjoy Arizona living! Will you hike, golf, shop, dine, or relax today? Your choice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9175 E SIESTA Lane have any available units?
9175 E SIESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9175 E SIESTA Lane have?
Some of 9175 E SIESTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9175 E SIESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9175 E SIESTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9175 E SIESTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9175 E SIESTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9175 E SIESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9175 E SIESTA Lane offers parking.
Does 9175 E SIESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9175 E SIESTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9175 E SIESTA Lane have a pool?
No, 9175 E SIESTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9175 E SIESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 9175 E SIESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9175 E SIESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9175 E SIESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
