Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Escape to this charming retreat in the prestigious Boulders resort community. Located on a private cul-de-sac with 2 master suites. One master downstairs and other upstairs. Living room with soaring ceilings and surrounded by windows. Comfortable family room with private patio boasting dining table, BBQ, and spacious seating area. Enjoy fabulous views of the Boulder Pile formation while relaxing on the deck at sunset. Access to heated community pool & spa. Discounted rates available for off season rentals.