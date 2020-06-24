9143 E. Kimberly Way

Amenities

Recently renovated gem in North Scottsdale neighborhood of Ironwood Village, adjacent to DC Ranch. Stunning interior includes new cabinets, counter-tops, and sinks throughout. The kitchen has new appliances and under cabinet lighting. The master bathroom is complete with a soaking tub and separate glass surround shower. You'll also love the new wood plank style tile flooring in both bedrooms, new tile shower surround in the hall bath, fresh interior paint throughout, LED recessed lighting, and high-end light fixtures and/or ceiling fans in all rooms. Additional improvements made to the exterior in 2018 include new landscaping, landscape lights, pavers, and exterior paint. Ready for immediate move in! Up to two small dogs will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.