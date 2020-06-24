All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9143 E. Kimberly Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9143 E. Kimberly Way
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:54 AM

9143 E. Kimberly Way

9143 East Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9143 East Kimberly Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated gem in North Scottsdale neighborhood of Ironwood Village, adjacent to DC Ranch. Stunning interior includes new cabinets, counter-tops, and sinks throughout. The kitchen has new appliances and under cabinet lighting. The master bathroom is complete with a soaking tub and separate glass surround shower. You'll also love the new wood plank style tile flooring in both bedrooms, new tile shower surround in the hall bath, fresh interior paint throughout, LED recessed lighting, and high-end light fixtures and/or ceiling fans in all rooms. Additional improvements made to the exterior in 2018 include new landscaping, landscape lights, pavers, and exterior paint. Ready for immediate move in! Up to two small dogs will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9143 E. Kimberly Way have any available units?
9143 E. Kimberly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9143 E. Kimberly Way have?
Some of 9143 E. Kimberly Way's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9143 E. Kimberly Way currently offering any rent specials?
9143 E. Kimberly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9143 E. Kimberly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9143 E. Kimberly Way is pet friendly.
Does 9143 E. Kimberly Way offer parking?
No, 9143 E. Kimberly Way does not offer parking.
Does 9143 E. Kimberly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9143 E. Kimberly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9143 E. Kimberly Way have a pool?
No, 9143 E. Kimberly Way does not have a pool.
Does 9143 E. Kimberly Way have accessible units?
No, 9143 E. Kimberly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9143 E. Kimberly Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9143 E. Kimberly Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College