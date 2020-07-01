9136 E Gelding Dr

Amenities
Febuary 5,900.00, March 6,900.00 April 3,900.00, remaining months 2,495.00. Fully Furnished. Fantastically remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level townhome in the terrific subdivision of Scottsdale Vista North Townhouse. No steps! Some of the great upgraded features include all new cabinetry with soft-close hinges, granite countertops throughout, raised kitchen ceiling, tile backsplash, new tiled tub & shower surrounds, new lighting & plumbing fixtures... and on & on! High vaulted ceilings in the spacious living room & dining room areas makes this home feel large, bright & light. Private backyard is perfect for a morning cup of coffee or an afternoon glass of wine. This townhouse community offers 2 pools, front yard maintenance, and well cared for grounds. Close to lots of great shopping, dining, entertainment, medical, and easy access to major roadways. Month-to-Month Avail.
(RLNE5499194)