9136 E Gelding Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Febuary 5,900.00, March 6,900.00 April 3,900.00, remaining months 2,495.00. Fully Furnished. Fantastically remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level townhome in the terrific subdivision of Scottsdale Vista North Townhouse. No steps! Some of the great upgraded features include all new cabinetry with soft-close hinges, granite countertops throughout, raised kitchen ceiling, tile backsplash, new tiled tub & shower surrounds, new lighting & plumbing fixtures... and on & on! High vaulted ceilings in the spacious living room & dining room areas makes this home feel large, bright & light. Private backyard is perfect for a morning cup of coffee or an afternoon glass of wine. This townhouse community offers 2 pools, front yard maintenance, and well cared for grounds. Close to lots of great shopping, dining, entertainment, medical, and easy access to major roadways. Month-to-Month Avail.



(RLNE5499194)