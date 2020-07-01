All apartments in Scottsdale
9136 E Gelding Dr
9136 E Gelding Dr

9136 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9136 East Gelding Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Febuary 5,900.00, March 6,900.00 April 3,900.00, remaining months 2,495.00. Fully Furnished. Fantastically remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level townhome in the terrific subdivision of Scottsdale Vista North Townhouse. No steps! Some of the great upgraded features include all new cabinetry with soft-close hinges, granite countertops throughout, raised kitchen ceiling, tile backsplash, new tiled tub & shower surrounds, new lighting & plumbing fixtures... and on & on! High vaulted ceilings in the spacious living room & dining room areas makes this home feel large, bright & light. Private backyard is perfect for a morning cup of coffee or an afternoon glass of wine. This townhouse community offers 2 pools, front yard maintenance, and well cared for grounds. Close to lots of great shopping, dining, entertainment, medical, and easy access to major roadways. Month-to-Month Avail.

(RLNE5499194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9136 E Gelding Dr have any available units?
9136 E Gelding Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9136 E Gelding Dr have?
Some of 9136 E Gelding Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9136 E Gelding Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9136 E Gelding Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9136 E Gelding Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9136 E Gelding Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9136 E Gelding Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9136 E Gelding Dr offers parking.
Does 9136 E Gelding Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9136 E Gelding Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9136 E Gelding Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9136 E Gelding Dr has a pool.
Does 9136 E Gelding Dr have accessible units?
No, 9136 E Gelding Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9136 E Gelding Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9136 E Gelding Dr has units with dishwashers.

