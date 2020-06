Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Walk through the front door of the Scottsdale beauty and you will be blown away by the dramatic high ceilings and open feel. First floor master makes for easy living. Wide open greatroom overlooking the kitchen and out to the resort style backyard with a sparkling pool. Plenty of lawn space for the kids to run around and play.Talk about location.Located in the heart of Scottsdale and everything Arizona has to offer.From hiking,biking,shopping, and eating. There is always something going on and this home is right in the middle of it. Easy access to freeways makes getting anywhere in the valley a breeze.Rate is for a year lease.Call for shorter terms.