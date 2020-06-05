All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

9118 E TOPEKA Drive

9118 East Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9118 East Topeka Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Solar panel system with estimated savings of $300/month on electric bill. Fully renovated, spacious home in Ironwood Village with a backyard pool, grill and putting green. The three car garage has ample storage room. The kitchen features extra cabinet storage, a large island, high-grade appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, two spacious entertaining areas and a bar with wine cooler. The neighborhood has a park and walking and biking trails that connect to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Owner pays for weekly pool service. All other utilities covered by tenant. Washing machine and dryer not included as appliances, but those pictured are available for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 E TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
9118 E TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9118 E TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 9118 E TOPEKA Drive's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 E TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9118 E TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 E TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9118 E TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9118 E TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9118 E TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 9118 E TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9118 E TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 E TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9118 E TOPEKA Drive has a pool.
Does 9118 E TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9118 E TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 E TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9118 E TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
