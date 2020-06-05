9118 E TOPEKA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Solar panel system with estimated savings of $300/month on electric bill. Fully renovated, spacious home in Ironwood Village with a backyard pool, grill and putting green. The three car garage has ample storage room. The kitchen features extra cabinet storage, a large island, high-grade appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, two spacious entertaining areas and a bar with wine cooler. The neighborhood has a park and walking and biking trails that connect to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Owner pays for weekly pool service. All other utilities covered by tenant. Washing machine and dryer not included as appliances, but those pictured are available for purchase.