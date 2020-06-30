All apartments in Scottsdale
9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214

9115 East Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9115 East Purdue Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Charming 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Condo is ready for immediate move in. New carpet throughout, new paint. All kitchen appliances, fireplace, large bedrooms. This one won't last long! Only one pet allowed with applicable pet deposits. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 have any available units?
9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 currently offering any rent specials?
9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 is pet friendly.
Does 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 offer parking?
No, 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 does not offer parking.
Does 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 have a pool?
No, 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 does not have a pool.
Does 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 have accessible units?
No, 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9115 E. Purdue Ave # 214 does not have units with air conditioning.

