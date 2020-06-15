9075 E POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

No need to use VRBO or Airbnb, no added tenant fees. Location. Location. Beautiful North Scottsdale 3bd/2bth (plus den w/ wet bar) fully furnished home with private pool and spa. The kitchen opens to family room with wood burning fireplace. The backyard features private pool and spa, BBQ grill and citrus trees. The home is in a quiet neighborhood less than a 1/4 mile to the 101 freeway. Prime location! Minutes to Mayo Clinic, MLB Spring Training, T.P.C. Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, Arabian Horse Show, Top Rated Golf Courses, Talking Stick Resort Casino, fine dining, shopping, and private community dog park. SHORT TERM RENTAL ONLY. 2 to 6 month lease preferred depending on season.