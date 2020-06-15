All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

9075 E POINSETTIA Drive

9075 East Poinsettia Drive · (480) 540-4499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9075 East Poinsettia Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1814 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
No need to use VRBO or Airbnb, no added tenant fees. Location. Location. Beautiful North Scottsdale 3bd/2bth (plus den w/ wet bar) fully furnished home with private pool and spa. The kitchen opens to family room with wood burning fireplace. The backyard features private pool and spa, BBQ grill and citrus trees. The home is in a quiet neighborhood less than a 1/4 mile to the 101 freeway. Prime location! Minutes to Mayo Clinic, MLB Spring Training, T.P.C. Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, Arabian Horse Show, Top Rated Golf Courses, Talking Stick Resort Casino, fine dining, shopping, and private community dog park. SHORT TERM RENTAL ONLY. 2 to 6 month lease preferred depending on season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
9075 E POINSETTIA Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9075 E POINSETTIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive has a pool.
Does 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9075 E POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
