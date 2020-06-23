9069 E MAPLE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained Great room floor plan offers a large kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless refrigerator. There's custom paint throughout the home, tile flooring in all living areas and a flex area that works great for an office or additional dining space if required. Large Master bedroom with access to the easy to maintain backyard and covered patio. The master bath has an updated shower with tile and seamless glass door. soaking tub, double sinks, updated lighting and fixtures. There's lots of storage in the two car garage . Washer/dryer are included. ADT security system installed, monitoring optional at tenant expense. This home is perfectly located for easy access to the 101, shopping and restaurants. Hurry, rental homes this nice are hard to find!