Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9069 E MAPLE Drive

9069 East Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9069 East Maple Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained Great room floor plan offers a large kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless refrigerator. There's custom paint throughout the home, tile flooring in all living areas and a flex area that works great for an office or additional dining space if required. Large Master bedroom with access to the easy to maintain backyard and covered patio. The master bath has an updated shower with tile and seamless glass door. soaking tub, double sinks, updated lighting and fixtures. There's lots of storage in the two car garage . Washer/dryer are included. ADT security system installed, monitoring optional at tenant expense. This home is perfectly located for easy access to the 101, shopping and restaurants. Hurry, rental homes this nice are hard to find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9069 E MAPLE Drive have any available units?
9069 E MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9069 E MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 9069 E MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9069 E MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9069 E MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9069 E MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9069 E MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9069 E MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9069 E MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 9069 E MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9069 E MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9069 E MAPLE Drive have a pool?
No, 9069 E MAPLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9069 E MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9069 E MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9069 E MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9069 E MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
