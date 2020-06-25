All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive

9067 East Voltaire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9067 East Voltaire Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a sparkling pool**Freshly painted top to bottom ready for great tenants**Master bedroom is downstairs and features a large walk in closet, double sinks, separate garden tub and shower and vaulted ceilings**Backyard has a beautiful pool with soothing water feature surrounded by lush landscaping and citrus trees -- covered patio with TV set up for outdoor living at it's best**3 large bedrooms upstairs, huge open living area with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen overlooks family room and eat-in area looks out to the pool**garage is 3 spaces inside and has a new wi-fi opener and plenty of room for storage or a workshop**check out the photos to get a great feel for this fantastic home**close to tons of shopping, restaurants**Photos with furniture are current tenants''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive have any available units?
9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive have?
Some of 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College