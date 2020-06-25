9067 E VOLTAIRE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a sparkling pool**Freshly painted top to bottom ready for great tenants**Master bedroom is downstairs and features a large walk in closet, double sinks, separate garden tub and shower and vaulted ceilings**Backyard has a beautiful pool with soothing water feature surrounded by lush landscaping and citrus trees -- covered patio with TV set up for outdoor living at it's best**3 large bedrooms upstairs, huge open living area with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen overlooks family room and eat-in area looks out to the pool**garage is 3 spaces inside and has a new wi-fi opener and plenty of room for storage or a workshop**check out the photos to get a great feel for this fantastic home**close to tons of shopping, restaurants**Photos with furniture are current tenants''