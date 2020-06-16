9050 N 81ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Chic, bright and squeaky clean Rental property in a perfect location for fun filled activities! Just 1 minute to access the 27 miles of Biking, hiking trails, Lake Marguerite, right near Oddysea the huge new aquarium, Butterfly Emporium, Ifly indoor sky diving. Lots of Restaurants & shopping, adult fun too-Talking Stick Casino close by! 4 beautifully furnished bedrooms, 2 wide open family room areas, modern kitchen with all 'like new' appliances & fully equipped w/everything you'll need for an amazing stay! Open concept, so kitchen overlooks dining room, family room and the gorgeous yard & sparkling pool! Covered patio, BBQ Grill, lush, private, grassy backyard, tall palm trees,w/plenty of outside lounge furniture. Front is quaint w/gated, courtyard. PETS ARE ONLY LESSOR APPROVED