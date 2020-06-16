All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9050 N 81ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9050 N 81ST Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 5:48 AM

9050 N 81ST Street

9050 North 81st Street · (602) 487-5684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9050 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Chic, bright and squeaky clean Rental property in a perfect location for fun filled activities! Just 1 minute to access the 27 miles of Biking, hiking trails, Lake Marguerite, right near Oddysea the huge new aquarium, Butterfly Emporium, Ifly indoor sky diving. Lots of Restaurants & shopping, adult fun too-Talking Stick Casino close by! 4 beautifully furnished bedrooms, 2 wide open family room areas, modern kitchen with all 'like new' appliances & fully equipped w/everything you'll need for an amazing stay! Open concept, so kitchen overlooks dining room, family room and the gorgeous yard & sparkling pool! Covered patio, BBQ Grill, lush, private, grassy backyard, tall palm trees,w/plenty of outside lounge furniture. Front is quaint w/gated, courtyard. PETS ARE ONLY LESSOR APPROVED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9050 N 81ST Street have any available units?
9050 N 81ST Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9050 N 81ST Street have?
Some of 9050 N 81ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9050 N 81ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
9050 N 81ST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9050 N 81ST Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9050 N 81ST Street is pet friendly.
Does 9050 N 81ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 9050 N 81ST Street does offer parking.
Does 9050 N 81ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9050 N 81ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9050 N 81ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 9050 N 81ST Street has a pool.
Does 9050 N 81ST Street have accessible units?
No, 9050 N 81ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9050 N 81ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9050 N 81ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9050 N 81ST Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity