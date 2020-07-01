All apartments in Scottsdale
9045 E ASTER Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

9045 E ASTER Drive

9045 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9045 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 bath Scottsdale home with 3 car garage. This fully furnished home even includes linens, towels and dishes. Remodeled master bath and bedroom with beautiful fireplace and wood shutters, separate garden tub & shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. The other bedrooms include king bed, 2 twins and 1 trundle. Home includes formal living & dining room, family room w/fireplace and large kitchen w/eat-in area. Gorgeous backyard features heated diving pool with Pebble Sheen surface, lounge chairs, BBQ and table & chairs. Nearby are entertainment, restaurants, hospital and 101.Rent includes basic cable, internet, utilities, plus pool and gardener services. Monthly cleaning services also provided. 6 month rate is $2666 per month, 3-6 months $2888 per month, one month $3200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9045 E ASTER Drive have any available units?
9045 E ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9045 E ASTER Drive have?
Some of 9045 E ASTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9045 E ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9045 E ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9045 E ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9045 E ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9045 E ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9045 E ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 9045 E ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9045 E ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9045 E ASTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9045 E ASTER Drive has a pool.
Does 9045 E ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 9045 E ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9045 E ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9045 E ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.

