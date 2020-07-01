9045 E ASTER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 bath Scottsdale home with 3 car garage. This fully furnished home even includes linens, towels and dishes. Remodeled master bath and bedroom with beautiful fireplace and wood shutters, separate garden tub & shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. The other bedrooms include king bed, 2 twins and 1 trundle. Home includes formal living & dining room, family room w/fireplace and large kitchen w/eat-in area. Gorgeous backyard features heated diving pool with Pebble Sheen surface, lounge chairs, BBQ and table & chairs. Nearby are entertainment, restaurants, hospital and 101.Rent includes basic cable, internet, utilities, plus pool and gardener services. Monthly cleaning services also provided. 6 month rate is $2666 per month, 3-6 months $2888 per month, one month $3200