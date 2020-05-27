9028 E CORTEZ Street

Amenities

This beautiful and well-maintained house has 3 bedrooms (plus a spacious den/office) and 3 full bathrooms, located perfectly at the heart of the north Scottsdale! Few minutes away from Loop 101, Scottsdale Shea Hospital, best schools, many many stores, restaurants, etc. Lush backyard creates a spectacular view from the open kitchen and family room, thanks to the wide and tall windows that are all quadruple pane! That results in excellent cooling/heating efficiency and minimum noise. High vaulted ceilings, beautiful granite counters, and premium wood cabinets all around the kitchen. Like new appliances all GE brand in kitchen. Available March 1st, 2020.