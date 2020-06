Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Meticulously maintained and beautiful single level,3 bedroom PLUS office/den, home on a stunning almost 9,000 SF lot with private pool. Subdivision also has a community pool.Includes Refrigerator, washer, dryer and all builtin appliances. All baths have been fully remodeled. Fantastic schools, walking distance to AMAZING neighborhood park(on 91st and Thunderbird) and elementary, close to freeway and shopping.