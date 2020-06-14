8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool guest suite tennis court

This stunning Gainey Ranch luxury condo has equally stunning views of the 9th hole of the Gainey Ranch Arroyo golf course. This private and exclusive gated community offers tennis, golf, lap pool, community pool, fitness center and walking paths. Ideal location is close to the BEST Scottsdale shopping, dining and nightlife. The condo offers a master suite, guest suite, den & office. Jan $8500 Feb $8500 March $9500 April $8500 May $6000 June $4000 July $4000 Aug $4000 Sept $4500 Oct $5500 Nov $6000 Dec $70003rd bedroom is set up as a kids bunk roomPlease note varying rate - season/off-season Please note varying rate - season/off-season



