Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:36 PM

8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive

8989 North Gainey Center Drive · (602) 230-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8989 North Gainey Center Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Gainey Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
guest suite
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
guest suite
tennis court
This stunning Gainey Ranch luxury condo has equally stunning views of the 9th hole of the Gainey Ranch Arroyo golf course. This private and exclusive gated community offers tennis, golf, lap pool, community pool, fitness center and walking paths. Ideal location is close to the BEST Scottsdale shopping, dining and nightlife. The condo offers a master suite, guest suite, den & office. Jan $8500 Feb $8500 March $9500 April $8500 May $6000 June $4000 July $4000 Aug $4000 Sept $4500 Oct $5500 Nov $6000 Dec $70003rd bedroom is set up as a kids bunk roomPlease note varying rate - season/off-season Please note varying rate - season/off-season

January $8000 February $8000 March $8000 April $8000 May $6000 June $4000 July $4000 August $4000 September $4500 October $5000 November $6000 December $7000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive have any available units?
8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive have?
Some of 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive offer parking?
No, 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive has a pool.
Does 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8989 N GAINEY CENTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
