Scottsdale, AZ
8965 E MAPLE Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

8965 E MAPLE Drive

8965 East Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

8965 East Maple Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Popular Furnished Seasonal Residence in the Heart of 85255. Two Bedroom/Two Bath Patio Home Directly Overlooking Heated Community Pool & Spa. Great Room Features with Tall Vaulted Ceilings. Fully Furnished Kitchen includes New Stainless Steel Appliances and Computer Tech Area. Full Sized Washer & Dryer. One Car Garage. Location is in the Center of All Seasonal Events and Scottsdale's Best Shopping & Dining. Additional High Season Pricing Rates Apply. No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8965 E MAPLE Drive have any available units?
8965 E MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8965 E MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 8965 E MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8965 E MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8965 E MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8965 E MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8965 E MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8965 E MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8965 E MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 8965 E MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8965 E MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8965 E MAPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8965 E MAPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 8965 E MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8965 E MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8965 E MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8965 E MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
