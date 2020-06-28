8965 E MAPLE Drive

8965 East Maple Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Ironwood Village
Popular Furnished Seasonal Residence in the Heart of 85255. Two Bedroom/Two Bath Patio Home Directly Overlooking Heated Community Pool & Spa. Great Room Features with Tall Vaulted Ceilings. Fully Furnished Kitchen includes New Stainless Steel Appliances and Computer Tech Area. Full Sized Washer & Dryer. One Car Garage. Location is in the Center of All Seasonal Events and Scottsdale's Best Shopping & Dining. Additional High Season Pricing Rates Apply. No Pets Allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
