8927 E FLORIADE Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with open floorplan. Spacious eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a moveable wood block island. Hardwood floor in living and formal dining areas and neutral tile floors in entry, family room, hallway and bathrooms. One bedroom and full bathroom on first floor and master plus 2 bedrooms upstairs. Wood burning fireplace in family room with wet bar at entrance to family room. Faux wood blinds and ceiling fans. Very private grassy backyard with brick paved patio. Oversized 3 car garage. Enjoy the community pool and close proximity to the 101 Freeway and variety of restaurants, shopping, golf courses and top rated Scottsdale schools.