8927 E FLORIADE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with open floorplan. Spacious eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a moveable wood block island. Hardwood floor in living and formal dining areas and neutral tile floors in entry, family room, hallway and bathrooms. One bedroom and full bathroom on first floor and master plus 2 bedrooms upstairs. Wood burning fireplace in family room with wet bar at entrance to family room. Faux wood blinds and ceiling fans. Very private grassy backyard with brick paved patio. Oversized 3 car garage. Enjoy the community pool and close proximity to the 101 Freeway and variety of restaurants, shopping, golf courses and top rated Scottsdale schools.