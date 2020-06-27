All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8927 E FLORIADE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8927 E FLORIADE Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

8927 E FLORIADE Drive

8927 East Floriade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8927 East Floriade Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with open floorplan. Spacious eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a moveable wood block island. Hardwood floor in living and formal dining areas and neutral tile floors in entry, family room, hallway and bathrooms. One bedroom and full bathroom on first floor and master plus 2 bedrooms upstairs. Wood burning fireplace in family room with wet bar at entrance to family room. Faux wood blinds and ceiling fans. Very private grassy backyard with brick paved patio. Oversized 3 car garage. Enjoy the community pool and close proximity to the 101 Freeway and variety of restaurants, shopping, golf courses and top rated Scottsdale schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 E FLORIADE Drive have any available units?
8927 E FLORIADE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8927 E FLORIADE Drive have?
Some of 8927 E FLORIADE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 E FLORIADE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8927 E FLORIADE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 E FLORIADE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8927 E FLORIADE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8927 E FLORIADE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8927 E FLORIADE Drive offers parking.
Does 8927 E FLORIADE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 E FLORIADE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 E FLORIADE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8927 E FLORIADE Drive has a pool.
Does 8927 E FLORIADE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8927 E FLORIADE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 E FLORIADE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8927 E FLORIADE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College