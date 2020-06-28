8917 E DAVENPORT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Remodeled 4 bedroom, single level home in highly desirable 85260! Over $70k in upgrades! North/South exposure & corner lot. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and convenient layout to use 4th bedroom as an office/den. Home has both formal living and dining in addition to a breakfast nook and family room. Brand new 9''x47'' wood-look porcelain tile throughout entire home! The large master bedroom has direct access to backyard, attached full bath with double sinks and walk in shower and separate room with toilet. Updated kitchen offers ample cabinetry, new granite counters, tile backsplash, & s/s appliances. Enjoy the cozy fireplace too on nights in!