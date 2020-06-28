All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

8917 E DAVENPORT Drive

8917 East Davenport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8917 East Davenport Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled 4 bedroom, single level home in highly desirable 85260! Over $70k in upgrades! North/South exposure & corner lot. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and convenient layout to use 4th bedroom as an office/den. Home has both formal living and dining in addition to a breakfast nook and family room. Brand new 9''x47'' wood-look porcelain tile throughout entire home! The large master bedroom has direct access to backyard, attached full bath with double sinks and walk in shower and separate room with toilet. Updated kitchen offers ample cabinetry, new granite counters, tile backsplash, & s/s appliances. Enjoy the cozy fireplace too on nights in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive have any available units?
8917 E DAVENPORT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive have?
Some of 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8917 E DAVENPORT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive offers parking.
Does 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive has a pool.
Does 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive have accessible units?
No, 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8917 E DAVENPORT Drive has units with dishwashers.
