This 5 bedroom home, 4 up and one down, is ready for a new tenant. A large backyard includes a covered patio, with plenty of play areas and gardens. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Spacious Master bedroom and full two sink, separate tub and shower, walk in closet master bath, with a hidden room too! Landlord pays for landscape maintenance!