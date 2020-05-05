All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO --
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO --

8772 East via De Encanto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8772 East via De Encanto, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Premium Scottsdale Sands location next to McCormick Ranch! Single level townhouse with two master split bedroom floorplan. Open & spacious rooms with high ceilings and living room fireplace. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and SS appliances and dining room wet bar. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and attached ensuite baths. Large master bedroom has room for study, updated tile walk-in shower w/glass enclosure, granite counters & dual sinks. Newer laminate bamboo flooring. This end unit is tucked away from the hustle and bustle and provides peaceful & tranquil spaces to relax and enjoy. Great community amenities included heated pool/spa. Close to shopping, dining, Talking Stick Resort, Salt River Baseball Fields, & freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- have any available units?
8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- have?
Some of 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- currently offering any rent specials?
8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- pet-friendly?
No, 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- offer parking?
Yes, 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- offers parking.
Does 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- have a pool?
Yes, 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- has a pool.
Does 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- have accessible units?
No, 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO -- has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College