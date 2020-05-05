8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO

Amenities
Premium Scottsdale Sands location next to McCormick Ranch! Single level townhouse with two master split bedroom floorplan. Open & spacious rooms with high ceilings and living room fireplace. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and SS appliances and dining room wet bar. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and attached ensuite baths. Large master bedroom has room for study, updated tile walk-in shower w/glass enclosure, granite counters & dual sinks. Newer laminate bamboo flooring. This end unit is tucked away from the hustle and bustle and provides peaceful & tranquil spaces to relax and enjoy. Great community amenities included heated pool/spa. Close to shopping, dining, Talking Stick Resort, Salt River Baseball Fields, & freeways!