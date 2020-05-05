8772 E VIA DE ENCANTO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Premium Scottsdale Sands location next to McCormick Ranch! Single level townhouse with two master split bedroom floorplan. Open & spacious rooms with high ceilings and living room fireplace. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and SS appliances and dining room wet bar. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and attached ensuite baths. Large master bedroom has room for study, updated tile walk-in shower w/glass enclosure, granite counters & dual sinks. Newer laminate bamboo flooring. This end unit is tucked away from the hustle and bustle and provides peaceful & tranquil spaces to relax and enjoy. Great community amenities included heated pool/spa. Close to shopping, dining, Talking Stick Resort, Salt River Baseball Fields, & freeways!