Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

8731 East Monterey Way

8731 East Monterey Way · No Longer Available
Location

8731 East Monterey Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed + 4 Bath + 2,360 SF + 2 Car Garage + Pool in Old Town Scottsdale - Spectacular, completely remodeled, tri-level level 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Old Town Scottsdale.

Kitchen features grantie countertops, black/stainless appliances, french door refrigerator and plenty of space! Great room offers a gas fireplace, double french doors providing natural light and a cool fall breeze! Master suite features ensuite bathroom with his/her sinks, tiled, walk in shower and a lot of space! Nicely updated with tile and wood floors throughout (no carpet), ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and designer touches throughout the home. Resort like backyard wtih swimming pool and low maintenance artificial grass in both front and backyards. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. 2 car garage has plenty of space. Prime Scottsdale Location, located just minutes away from old town with amazing shopping, dining and entertainment, the airport, and freeways, this is a must see!

Available for a 10.01.2019 move in.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5091864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 East Monterey Way have any available units?
8731 East Monterey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8731 East Monterey Way have?
Some of 8731 East Monterey Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 East Monterey Way currently offering any rent specials?
8731 East Monterey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 East Monterey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8731 East Monterey Way is pet friendly.
Does 8731 East Monterey Way offer parking?
Yes, 8731 East Monterey Way offers parking.
Does 8731 East Monterey Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8731 East Monterey Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 East Monterey Way have a pool?
Yes, 8731 East Monterey Way has a pool.
Does 8731 East Monterey Way have accessible units?
No, 8731 East Monterey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 East Monterey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8731 East Monterey Way has units with dishwashers.
