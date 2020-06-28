8731 East Monterey Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

4 Bed + 4 Bath + 2,360 SF + 2 Car Garage + Pool in Old Town Scottsdale - Spectacular, completely remodeled, tri-level level 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Old Town Scottsdale.



Kitchen features grantie countertops, black/stainless appliances, french door refrigerator and plenty of space! Great room offers a gas fireplace, double french doors providing natural light and a cool fall breeze! Master suite features ensuite bathroom with his/her sinks, tiled, walk in shower and a lot of space! Nicely updated with tile and wood floors throughout (no carpet), ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and designer touches throughout the home. Resort like backyard wtih swimming pool and low maintenance artificial grass in both front and backyards. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. 2 car garage has plenty of space. Prime Scottsdale Location, located just minutes away from old town with amazing shopping, dining and entertainment, the airport, and freeways, this is a must see!



Available for a 10.01.2019 move in.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



No Cats Allowed



