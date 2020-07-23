8731 E CITRUS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great home on a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of Park Scottsdale. Originally a three bedroom, the owner converted two bedrooms to a huge master suite with walk in closet, bath and separate exit to a private patio area. Open floor plan with great room, separate dining area and a large bonus room which could be used as an office or craft room and laundry area. Amazing yard features covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. Amazing location close to to the 101, restaurants, schools, churches, greenbelt biking/ walking paths and all Scottsdale amenities.