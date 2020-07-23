All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

8731 E CITRUS Way

8731 East Citrus Way · (602) 330-5362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8731 East Citrus Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great home on a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of Park Scottsdale. Originally a three bedroom, the owner converted two bedrooms to a huge master suite with walk in closet, bath and separate exit to a private patio area. Open floor plan with great room, separate dining area and a large bonus room which could be used as an office or craft room and laundry area. Amazing yard features covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. Amazing location close to to the 101, restaurants, schools, churches, greenbelt biking/ walking paths and all Scottsdale amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 E CITRUS Way have any available units?
8731 E CITRUS Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8731 E CITRUS Way have?
Some of 8731 E CITRUS Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 E CITRUS Way currently offering any rent specials?
8731 E CITRUS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 E CITRUS Way pet-friendly?
No, 8731 E CITRUS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8731 E CITRUS Way offer parking?
No, 8731 E CITRUS Way does not offer parking.
Does 8731 E CITRUS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 E CITRUS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 E CITRUS Way have a pool?
No, 8731 E CITRUS Way does not have a pool.
Does 8731 E CITRUS Way have accessible units?
No, 8731 E CITRUS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 E CITRUS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8731 E CITRUS Way has units with dishwashers.
