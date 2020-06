8726 E VIA DE CERRO

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

TURNKEY PRIVATE RESIDENCE 3 BR/2.5 BATH, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. ENJOY SECLUDED PATIO FOR OUTDOOR LIVING. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM! SKYLIGHTS IN EVERY BATH!! VAULTED CEILINGS THRU OUT! CERAMIC TILE IN THE EAT IN KITCHEN. PLUS A GREAT ROOM, FORMAL DINING AREA! WOOD AND CARPET THRU OUT. PLUS GATED COURTYARD FOR YOUR PRIVATE PARTY!! COMPLEX HAS A GREAT HEATED POOL AND SPA FOR YOUR USE!! THE FAMOUS SCOTTSDALE 25+ MILE TRAIL NEARBY. 101, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, OLD TOWN, DIAMONDBACKS/ROCKIES SPRING TRAINING @ TALKING STICK - LESS THAT A MILE AWAY.!RATE INCLUDES UTILITIES WITH A $155 CAP ON THE POWER BILLLONG TERM RATE AVAILABLE CALL AGENT FOR QUOTE FOR 12 MONTH RATE.BOB READ 415-307-5993..