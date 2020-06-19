8726 E MALCOMB Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

THIS HOME IS A GEM in the heart of all the happenings in Old Scottsdale! Nestled right in the quick UBER range of 3 Spring Training Ball Fields, this Fully Furnished home is equipped with every amenity imaginable! Sleeps 10 comfortably, amazing indoor/outdoor great area with plenty of room to entertain your family or for a friends retreat! This home has been completely remodeled from front to back, including a $32,000 renovation of the pool area less than a year ago! The kitchen is truly a chefs dream with a huge center island and stocked with everything he or she may need to whip up that culinary creation! Brand new appliances, fixtures, designer furnishings, linens and towels make for an amazing spa quality stay!Nightly rate available 3 night minimum. Please call or text for ra