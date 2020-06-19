All apartments in Scottsdale
8726 E MALCOMB Drive

8726 East Malcomb Drive · (602) 750-6372
Location

8726 East Malcomb Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THIS HOME IS A GEM in the heart of all the happenings in Old Scottsdale! Nestled right in the quick UBER range of 3 Spring Training Ball Fields, this Fully Furnished home is equipped with every amenity imaginable! Sleeps 10 comfortably, amazing indoor/outdoor great area with plenty of room to entertain your family or for a friends retreat! This home has been completely remodeled from front to back, including a $32,000 renovation of the pool area less than a year ago! The kitchen is truly a chefs dream with a huge center island and stocked with everything he or she may need to whip up that culinary creation! Brand new appliances, fixtures, designer furnishings, linens and towels make for an amazing spa quality stay!Nightly rate available 3 night minimum. Please call or text for ra

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8726 E MALCOMB Drive have any available units?
8726 E MALCOMB Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8726 E MALCOMB Drive have?
Some of 8726 E MALCOMB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8726 E MALCOMB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8726 E MALCOMB Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8726 E MALCOMB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8726 E MALCOMB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8726 E MALCOMB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8726 E MALCOMB Drive does offer parking.
Does 8726 E MALCOMB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8726 E MALCOMB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8726 E MALCOMB Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8726 E MALCOMB Drive has a pool.
Does 8726 E MALCOMB Drive have accessible units?
No, 8726 E MALCOMB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8726 E MALCOMB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8726 E MALCOMB Drive has units with dishwashers.
