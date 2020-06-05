8719 E PARAISO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Available May 11th~!! Beautifully Remodeled Furnished Patio home on the 10th hole of the Pinnacle Peak Country Club Course!!! Gorgeous Stone, Granite, Wood Finishes, Vaulted Ceilings and Viking Stainless Appliances. This home features 2 Master Suites: Rear Master Bedroom has dual sinks and French Doors which open to the rear patio. Front Master features 2 walk in closets, a separate shower and tub as well as skylights in the bedroom and bathroom. Community Amenities feature a park, walking paths and a pool which is heated for part of the year. Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Hiking, Golfing and Freeway Access!