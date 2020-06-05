All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8719 E PARAISO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8719 E PARAISO Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:08 AM

8719 E PARAISO Drive

8719 East Paraiso Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8719 East Paraiso Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available May 11th~!! Beautifully Remodeled Furnished Patio home on the 10th hole of the Pinnacle Peak Country Club Course!!! Gorgeous Stone, Granite, Wood Finishes, Vaulted Ceilings and Viking Stainless Appliances. This home features 2 Master Suites: Rear Master Bedroom has dual sinks and French Doors which open to the rear patio. Front Master features 2 walk in closets, a separate shower and tub as well as skylights in the bedroom and bathroom. Community Amenities feature a park, walking paths and a pool which is heated for part of the year. Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Hiking, Golfing and Freeway Access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8719 E PARAISO Drive have any available units?
8719 E PARAISO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8719 E PARAISO Drive have?
Some of 8719 E PARAISO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8719 E PARAISO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8719 E PARAISO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8719 E PARAISO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8719 E PARAISO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8719 E PARAISO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8719 E PARAISO Drive offers parking.
Does 8719 E PARAISO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8719 E PARAISO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8719 E PARAISO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8719 E PARAISO Drive has a pool.
Does 8719 E PARAISO Drive have accessible units?
No, 8719 E PARAISO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8719 E PARAISO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8719 E PARAISO Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College