All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8718 E WELDON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8718 E WELDON Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8718 E WELDON Avenue

8718 East Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8718 East Weldon Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to Heirloom's newest Scottsdale luxury home. This space was transformed by our team of professional interior decorators to create a space at once elegant, comfortable, and filled with all the amenities needed for an extraordinary stay. The backyard features a glittering, professionally-maintained unheated pool, grill, shaded outdoor dining area, cornhole, and more.Boasting an ideal location near Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale, Camelback Mountain, casinos, nightlife, and more, this airy home can sleep up to 14 guests and is custom-designed for large groups to experience luxurious living in Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 E WELDON Avenue have any available units?
8718 E WELDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8718 E WELDON Avenue have?
Some of 8718 E WELDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 E WELDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8718 E WELDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 E WELDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8718 E WELDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8718 E WELDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 8718 E WELDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8718 E WELDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 E WELDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 E WELDON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8718 E WELDON Avenue has a pool.
Does 8718 E WELDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8718 E WELDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 E WELDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 E WELDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College