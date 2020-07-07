8718 E WELDON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Welcome to Heirloom's newest Scottsdale luxury home. This space was transformed by our team of professional interior decorators to create a space at once elegant, comfortable, and filled with all the amenities needed for an extraordinary stay. The backyard features a glittering, professionally-maintained unheated pool, grill, shaded outdoor dining area, cornhole, and more.Boasting an ideal location near Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale, Camelback Mountain, casinos, nightlife, and more, this airy home can sleep up to 14 guests and is custom-designed for large groups to experience luxurious living in Scottsdale.