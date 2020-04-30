All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

8714 E San Lorenzo Drive

8714 East San Lorenzo Drive · (602) 326-9679
Location

8714 East San Lorenzo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2702 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Reduced for Immediate Rental due to current times. Beautiful Executive McCormick Ranch Home 4bd/2.5ba/3cg with a pool. Kitchen has granite counters, double ovens, and SS appliances. Open floorplan with eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room, and family room w/ fireplace. Split floorplan with large master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks, huge shower, claw foot tub, and w/i closet. Rear yard has covered patio, diving pool, grass and mature landscaping. Easy access to the 101, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive have any available units?
8714 E San Lorenzo Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive have?
Some of 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8714 E San Lorenzo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive does offer parking.
Does 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive has a pool.
Does 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive have accessible units?
No, 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8714 E San Lorenzo Drive has units with dishwashers.
