8707 E CHAPARRAL Road
Last updated April 20 2020

8707 E CHAPARRAL Road

8707 East Chaparral Road · (480) 409-4844
Location

8707 East Chaparral Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED This classic Scottsdale home has a historic feel with a touch of modern blended perfectly. This lovely home is less then 10 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and just off the 101 for easy access to anything you have planned here in the valley. The master bedroom is just the right size with a queen bed and features an updated en-suite bathroom that holds onto that classic feel throughout. The 2nd bedroom is just down the hall and split from the master offering a comfortable queen bed and privacy for both bedrooms and creating quiet to retreat to. Venture into the super sized living room and gather around and catch a movie, board games, or much more! This room offers plenty of seating to ensure everyone can gather together until, you make your way to the to the beautiful kitchen for those delicious home cooked meals. This home has a breakfast bar and is open concept to the living room and dining area. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need for your stay. Dine in front of the fireplace or outside on the covered patio. The outdoor lighting provides a magical experience at night for those wonderful AZ sunsets.

This lovely home has so many great things inside and out however, its best feature is its location within Scottsdale and everything it has to offer. Enjoy a morning sunset on Camelback Mountain and be back within 15 minutes. Take your guests to the OdySea Aquarium within 5 minutes or head to Big Surf Water Park and get there within 10 minutes. After a long day head home to relax but, if you feel up to it, take a 10 minute cruise down to Old Town Scottsdale and enjoy the nightlife! The location is perfect no matter what your plans are here in the valley so be sure to visit this classic home and experience sunny Arizona for all that it has to offer!

Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z-Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.

Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.

Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino and Resort and the MLB Spring Training field of the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events.
Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this exquisite private home as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.

Looking forward to meeting you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road have any available units?
8707 E CHAPARRAL Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road have?
Some of 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road currently offering any rent specials?
8707 E CHAPARRAL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road pet-friendly?
No, 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road offer parking?
Yes, 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road does offer parking.
Does 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road have a pool?
No, 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road does not have a pool.
Does 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road have accessible units?
No, 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8707 E CHAPARRAL Road has units with dishwashers.
