/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8649 E ROANOKE Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:29 PM

8649 E ROANOKE Avenue

8649 East Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8649 East Roanoke Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
South Scottsdale location that is hard to beat! Three bedrooms, two baths, bonus room off of the living room that is heated/cooled and a storage/shop room off of that. BRAND NEW: Kitchen counters, dishwasher, stainless steel stove & microwave. Exercise/laundry/craft room off the kitchen. Master bedroom with patio doors to a private patio. Updated hall bath with vanity and jetted tub! Saltillo tile in all the main living areas, pets with landlord approval. 12 month lease minimum, non smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue have any available units?
8649 E ROANOKE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue have?
Some of 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8649 E ROANOKE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue offer parking?
No, 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8649 E ROANOKE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

