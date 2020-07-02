8649 E ROANOKE Avenue

Amenities
South Scottsdale location that is hard to beat! Three bedrooms, two baths, bonus room off of the living room that is heated/cooled and a storage/shop room off of that. BRAND NEW: Kitchen counters, dishwasher, stainless steel stove & microwave. Exercise/laundry/craft room off the kitchen. Master bedroom with patio doors to a private patio. Updated hall bath with vanity and jetted tub! Saltillo tile in all the main living areas, pets with landlord approval. 12 month lease minimum, non smoking home.