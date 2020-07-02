8649 E ROANOKE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

South Scottsdale location that is hard to beat! Three bedrooms, two baths, bonus room off of the living room that is heated/cooled and a storage/shop room off of that. BRAND NEW: Kitchen counters, dishwasher, stainless steel stove & microwave. Exercise/laundry/craft room off the kitchen. Master bedroom with patio doors to a private patio. Updated hall bath with vanity and jetted tub! Saltillo tile in all the main living areas, pets with landlord approval. 12 month lease minimum, non smoking home.