Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail

8626 East Irish Hunter Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8626 East Irish Hunter Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Great location on McCormick Ranch. Clean, great room. Quiet cul de sac. All tile flooring. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Security system available. Nice pool. Walk-in pantry, updated appliances. Over sized back yard. Open space beyond. Walk to schools, parks, tennis, rec center, baseball, soccer and lacrosse fields without crossing a street. Scottsdale schools. Greenbelt close by for walking, biking and jogging. Shopping, restaurants, and 101 just minutes away. Golf courses close by. Lakes. Perfect location for most anyone's needs. Offering price does not include yard care or pest control. Landlord does include pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail have any available units?
8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail have?
Some of 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail offers parking.
Does 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail has a pool.
Does 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail have accessible units?
No, 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail has units with dishwashers.
