8626 E IRISH HUNTER Trail

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Great location on McCormick Ranch. Clean, great room. Quiet cul de sac. All tile flooring. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Security system available. Nice pool. Walk-in pantry, updated appliances. Over sized back yard. Open space beyond. Walk to schools, parks, tennis, rec center, baseball, soccer and lacrosse fields without crossing a street. Scottsdale schools. Greenbelt close by for walking, biking and jogging. Shopping, restaurants, and 101 just minutes away. Golf courses close by. Lakes. Perfect location for most anyone's needs. Offering price does not include yard care or pest control. Landlord does include pool service.