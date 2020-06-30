8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL airy home in GAINEY RANCH with tons of charm and POOL located within a quiet desirable neighborhood in a prime location. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining: covered patio, outdoor BBQ, artificial turf, fire pit, and mature green landscaping. Spacious master bedroom with large glass shower and walk-in closet. TRAVERTINE flooring and all NEW PAINT inside and outside of the house to welcome a fresh start for a new tenant.Monthly landscaping and pool cost paid for by landlord! Please call for more info!