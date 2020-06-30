All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive
8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive

8624 North Timberlane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8624 North Timberlane Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL airy home in GAINEY RANCH with tons of charm and POOL located within a quiet desirable neighborhood in a prime location. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining: covered patio, outdoor BBQ, artificial turf, fire pit, and mature green landscaping. Spacious master bedroom with large glass shower and walk-in closet. TRAVERTINE flooring and all NEW PAINT inside and outside of the house to welcome a fresh start for a new tenant.Monthly landscaping and pool cost paid for by landlord! Please call for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive have any available units?
8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive have?
Some of 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive offer parking?
No, 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive has a pool.
Does 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8624 N TIMBERLANE Drive has units with dishwashers.

