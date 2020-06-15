All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

8614 E Monterey Way

8614 East Monterey Way · (480) 201-0416
Location

8614 East Monterey Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2404 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL! Located in a quiet established neighborhood, less than 4 mi in any direction you will find- Camelback Mtn, Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Old Town Scottsdale (shops, restaurants, and great nightlife!), Golf: Silverado, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch, Stonecreek & Starfire, or Giants Spring Training Stadium, multiple spas & convenient access to 101 freeway which will take you anywhere else you need to go! Furniture will not be removed. Strictly no pets or smoking. LOW PRICE FOR SUMMER MONTHS ONLY. Usually only available for 1-6 months. NOT available for 1 year lease. Guest is responsible for utilities May-September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 E Monterey Way have any available units?
8614 E Monterey Way has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8614 E Monterey Way have?
Some of 8614 E Monterey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 E Monterey Way currently offering any rent specials?
8614 E Monterey Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 E Monterey Way pet-friendly?
No, 8614 E Monterey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8614 E Monterey Way offer parking?
No, 8614 E Monterey Way does not offer parking.
Does 8614 E Monterey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 E Monterey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 E Monterey Way have a pool?
Yes, 8614 E Monterey Way has a pool.
Does 8614 E Monterey Way have accessible units?
No, 8614 E Monterey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 E Monterey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 E Monterey Way has units with dishwashers.
