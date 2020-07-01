8608 E Palo Verde Dr

Amenities

PALO VERDE - NEWLY RENOVATED FULLY FURNISHED DREAM



Fully furnished Old Town Scottsdale home now available! Large, tri level layout with new renovated interiors, designer furnishings and upgraded home amenities. Home includes private pool, garage parking, pool table, outdoor dining, lounge chairs, in-home washer/dryer, smart TVs, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Perfect Old Town location; 3 minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, Camelback Mountain hiking, world-class golf courses & hundreds of local attractions. Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-5 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!

