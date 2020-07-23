8608 E MARIPOSA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TENANT AND OWNER IN PROPERTY: Amazing Family Rental; This 3 Bedroom/2 Baths has been remodeled; Large Master Bedroom/Walk-in Closet; Large Bedrooms; Kitchen is beautiful; (All Gas Appliances) Full size Washer/Dryer (located off back patio inside a laundry room) and Refrigerator and Microwave is also included; Breakfast Bar in dining/living room; LOCATION can't be beat. This property is in a high demand neighborhood, move in ready, recently painted; great backyard for children to play; lovely patio too. RV Gate if you are looking for a neighborhood with no HOA so you can park your toys this is it; Dog park nearby and walking and bike paths. Easy access to the 101; Fashion Square and Old Town Scottsdale (check out pictures)