Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8608 E MARIPOSA Drive
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

8608 E MARIPOSA Drive

8608 East Mariposa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8608 East Mariposa Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TENANT AND OWNER IN PROPERTY: Amazing Family Rental; This 3 Bedroom/2 Baths has been remodeled; Large Master Bedroom/Walk-in Closet; Large Bedrooms; Kitchen is beautiful; (All Gas Appliances) Full size Washer/Dryer (located off back patio inside a laundry room) and Refrigerator and Microwave is also included; Breakfast Bar in dining/living room; LOCATION can't be beat. This property is in a high demand neighborhood, move in ready, recently painted; great backyard for children to play; lovely patio too. RV Gate if you are looking for a neighborhood with no HOA so you can park your toys this is it; Dog park nearby and walking and bike paths. Easy access to the 101; Fashion Square and Old Town Scottsdale (check out pictures)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive have any available units?
8608 E MARIPOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive have?
Some of 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8608 E MARIPOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive offers parking.
Does 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive have a pool?
No, 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 E MARIPOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
