Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8607 East Cambridge Avenue
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:10 AM

8607 East Cambridge Avenue

8607 East Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8607 East Cambridge Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Location Location Location! Located in the highly desirable area of Scottsdale, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been remodeled from top to bottom. Spacious open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous kitchen with trendy white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash. Gray / neutral colors throughout. Wood plank tile flooring. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with private access to back patio. Master bath with walk in tiled shower. Generous sized lot with a large swimming pool. ** Pool Service Included** Covered patio. Close to Shopping, Dining, Freeways and all of the amenities Scottsdale has to offer. This home really does have it all! A Must see! Sorry no pets.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 East Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
8607 East Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8607 East Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 8607 East Cambridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8607 East Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8607 East Cambridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 East Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8607 East Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8607 East Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 8607 East Cambridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8607 East Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8607 East Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 East Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8607 East Cambridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 8607 East Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8607 East Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 East Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8607 East Cambridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
