8607 East Cambridge Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Location Location Location! Located in the highly desirable area of Scottsdale, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been remodeled from top to bottom. Spacious open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous kitchen with trendy white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash. Gray / neutral colors throughout. Wood plank tile flooring. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with private access to back patio. Master bath with walk in tiled shower. Generous sized lot with a large swimming pool. ** Pool Service Included** Covered patio. Close to Shopping, Dining, Freeways and all of the amenities Scottsdale has to offer. This home really does have it all! A Must see! Sorry no pets.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



